LifeCycle Pharma to float in Denmark

Denmark-based LifeCycle Pharma A/S has published an offering circular in connection with its intended flotation on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange. The shares are offered in the price range 38-50 Danish kroner per share. Up to 11,000,000 new LifeCycle Pharma shares, each of 1 kroner nominal value, in are being offered to retail and institutional investors in Denmark and in a private placement to institutional investors in certain other jurisdictions. In addition, the company has granted an over-allotment option of up to 1,650,000 shares, nominal value 1 kroner.