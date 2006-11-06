LifeCycle Pharma to float in Denmark

Denmark-based LifeCycle Pharma A/S has published an offering circular in connection with its intended flotation on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange. The shares are offered in the price range 38-50 Danish kroner per share. Up to 11,000,000 new LifeCycle Pharma shares, each of 1 kroner nominal value, in are being offered to retail and institutional investors in Denmark and in a private placement to institutional investors in certain other jurisdictions. In addition, the company has granted an over-allotment option of up to 1,650,000 shares, nominal value 1 kroner.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze