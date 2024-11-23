LIG ANNOUNCES "SORRY" RESULTS

London International Group, which manufactures condoms, has announced losses for 1993, and the group's new finance director James Tyrrell said that the figures were "a sorry set of numbers."

Group turnover fell 4.7% to L396.6 million ($629.6 million), as a result of declining health and personal sales. There was a pretax loss of L175.1 million, and the loss per share was 102.93 pence. The group divested its photoprocessing business in an attempt to avoid going under itself. The company has also announced a L115.2 million rights issue.