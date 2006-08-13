Friday 22 November 2024

Light therapy better than Prozac in SAD

13 August 2006

New clinical data, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, demonstrates that light therapy is more effective than Eli Lilly's antidepressant drug Prozac (fluoxetine) in the treatment of Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Compared to fluoxetine, the external application of bright white light, which is a drug-free and non-addictive form of therapy, was shown to have a more rapid onset of improvement and a lack of side effects.

The data were welcomed by USA-based LiteBook, a maker of portable LED light display devices intended to treat the condition. The firm noted that, while only 3%-5% of people suffer from SAD, the incidence of this form of "winter blues" is as high as 40%. According to the firm, their Litebook device, which was not used in the study, is totally portable and produces intensely bright UV-free light at the specific wavelengths necessary to achieve rapid suppression of melatonin. Typical usage time is just 15-30 minutes, and the firm added that the Litebook also offers an effective drug-free treatment for shift workers, teenagers, over 50s and anyone living "out of kilter with their body clock."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze