Friday 22 November 2024

Lilly and Alkermes link up on inhaled insulin

4 April 2001

Eli Lilly and Alkermes have entered into an agreement to develop apulmonary formulation of insulin for the treatment of diabetes that will utilize Alkermes' AIR drug delivery system. The two companies are already developing an inhaled version of human growth hormone (Marketletter February 14, 2000). Financial arrangements were not disclosed, although analysts have suggested that the deal could be worth up to $100 million to the drug delivery firm.

Under the terms of their agreement, Alkermes will get funding for product development, milestone payments and royalties on product sales. In exchange, Lilly gains exclusive global rights to products resulting from the collaboration, and will be responsible for conducting clinical trials, securing regulatory approvals and overseeing manufacturing and marketing.

J P Morgan analyst Franklin Berger told CBS MarketWatch that the partners are likely developing both short- and long-acting forms of insulin, while Robert Hazlett of Robertson Stephens noted that the agreement also covers other potential products for the treatment of diabetes; he believes one of these will be the peptide GLP-1, an insulin production stimulator "with significant therapeutic potential."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze