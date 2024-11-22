Lilly And Repligen Expand Biotech Deal

Repligen and Eli Lilly have agreed to renew their biotechnology and genetic engineering licensing agreement and extend it through 1996. The project was launched in 1992 and is focusing on the development of monoclonal antibodies directed against the CD11b receptor on neutrophils.

The extended agreement provides for the commercial manufacture by Lilly of the products developed by the collaboration, while Repligen will receive various payments relating to the transfer of rights and development milestones. The company will also receive increased royalties on net sales, compared to the original agreement.

Both companies have developed preclinical models which show that blocking the CD11b receptor with a compound designated as 60.1 can reduce the undesired inflammatory response seen in some medical conditions, including stroke and coronary artery bypass surgery. The drug is now in the Phase I/II development stage.