Lilly Calls For Higher French Drug Prices

Randall Tobias, president of US drugmaker Eli Lilly, has called for"more equitable recognition" by the French government of the value of pharmaceutical products. Mr Tobias met ministers and officials at the French Ministry of Health to discuss the price of innovative drugs, and said later that if prices remained too low and were not in line with those in the rest of Europe, France "took the risk of discouraging investors" and of seeing the departure of the latest technologies.
Lilly has a plant at Fegersheim in Alsace, which is the most important in the group outside the USA, especially for making injectable products. The plant, which employs 900 people, represents 1.8 billion French francs ($306.2 million) of investment since 1989. A new unit has been added for processing human insulin, and Lilly has just inaugurated an enzymes production unit at a cost of 5 million francs. Fegersheim also produces antibiotics, anticancer agents and growth hormones.
Lilly France, which has an 8% share of the French pharmaceutical market, posted 1996 sales of 2.9 billion francs, of which exports accounted for 1.2 billion francs. The Alsace plant exports almost 90% of its production and while this limits the impact of low drug prices in France, Mr Tobias pointed out that the country where the drug is made often serves as a reference (price) for others.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze