Lilly Expands Argentine Presence

US drugmaker Eli Lilly is expanding its presence in Argentina, the third-largest Latin American market, by setting up a wholly-owned sales and marketing organization.
Lilly and Dow Quimica Argentina's subsidiary Lepetit International have signed an agreement returning marketing rights given to Lepetit in 1985 for Lilly products; the rights were returned to Lilly for a cash payment to Lepetit as of the end of 1994 but Lepetit will continue to comarket the antibiotic Cefral (cefaclor).
The new operation means that Lilly will have a direct presence in all major Latin American countries. The stabilizing Argentinian economic situation means that the country has one of the most promising of the Latin American economies, according to Lilly's chairman, Randall Tobias.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze