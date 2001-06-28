Lilly ICOS asks for FDA OK for Cialis

Lilly ICOS is seeking approval from the US Food and Drug Administrationfor its erectile dysfunction pill Cialis (IC-351) after previously-reported trial data suggested this drug has a quicker and longer-lasting effect than Pfizer's Viagra (sildenafil; Marketletter May 7).

Trial data showed that Cialis allowed an erection within 16 minutes, whereas Viagra needs to be taken approximately one hour before sexual intercourse. It is also suggested that Cialis may have some safety advantages over Viagra, including the absence of visual colour distortions suffered by some men taking Pfizer's drug, as well as being quickly absorbed into the bloodstream and remaining in the body for three times longer than Viagra.