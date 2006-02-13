Lilly launches Humalog rapid insulin in USA

US drug major Eli Lilly has launched a new pre-mixed insulin, Humalog Mix50/50 (50% insulin lispro protamine suspension, 50% insulin lispro injection rDNA origin), on the domestic market for use in diabetes patients to control high blood sugar, available in a pen delivery device. According to Lilly, Humalog Mix50/50 is designed to provide blood sugar control between meals but also includes a higher percentage of rapid-acting insulin for people with diabetes who need more insulin control at mealtime. The Humalog component starts lowering blood sugar more quickly than regular human insulin, allowing for convenient dosing immediately before a meal (within 15 minutes).
