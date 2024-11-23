Lilly & Millenium Expand Collaboration

US firm Eli Lilly and genomics group Millenium Pharmaceuticals haveagreed to extend their collaborative research effort into the genetic causes of atherosclerosis for another five years. The companies have also expanded the research collaboration beyond its initial focus to include research into the genetic basis of congestive heart failure.

The original agreement signed in October 1995 set out a potential five-year program of research in atherosclerosis, with the last two years of funding subject to Millenium achieving certain research goals by October 1998. The timing of the announcement emphasizes the progress that has been made, with Lilly accelerating its commitment to fund the last two years of the collaboration with more than $12 million.

Frank Lee, chief scientific officer at Millenium, said linking the capabilities of the two companies had increased the speed with which important disease targets are identified, adding: "Lilly and Millenium are positioned to unravel the genetic basis of atherosclerosis and CHF."