Lilly pledges $10M to IDF BRIDGES program

US drug major Eli Lilly has entered a long-term funding relationship with the International Diabetes Federation to identify, test and publish practical solutions to improve outcomes for people with diabetes throughout the world. The program, known as Bringing Research In Diabetes to Global Environments and Systems (BRIDGES), was unveiled at the 19th world congress of the International Diabetes Federation, held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Lilly says it will pay $10.0 million over the next seven years to the BRIDGES research program, which will provide the opportunity to translate lessons learned from clinical research to diabetes patients, guiding, for example, the development of treatment routines and effective behavioral interventions, leading to relevant, evidence-based health care and improved outcomes.