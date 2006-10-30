Lilly's 3rd-qtr 2006 profit rises 10% on Zyprexa

US drug major Eli Lilly says that its net income in the third quarter of 2006 increased 10% on the comparable period of the previous year, to $873.6 million and $0.80 per share, driven by a sales rise which was faster than the increase in cost of products sold and R&D, offset partially by lower marketing and administrative expenses.

The Indianapolis-based firm noted that worldwide sales for the quarter increased 7%, to $3.86 billion, driven by Zyprexa (olanzapine). Income from the top-selling antipsychotic totaled $1.08 billion, a 5% rise.

Domestic sales of Lilly's mainstay drug rose 3% to $519.0 million, due to increased prices, offset partially by lower demand compared with the third quarter of 2005. However, the agent maintained US prescription volume during the first nine months of the year, while sales in international markets jumped 6% to $565.7 million, due to increased demand and the favorable impact of exchange rates.