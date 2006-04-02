Lilly's Cymbalta relieves core GAD symptoms

US drug major Eli Lilly says that its antidepressant Cymbalta (duloxetine) showed good safety and efficacy in tackling the core anxiety symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder, according to a new study in 500 patients, data from which were presented at the Anxiety Disorders Association of America annual conference, held in Miami, Florida.

Lilly says that, in the nine-week evaluation, Cymbalta significantly improved symptoms such as anxious mood, fears and tension 51% for those on 60mg/day and 50% in patients taking 120mg/day versus an improvement of 32% for those on placebo.

The pharmaceutical major noted that patients taking both 60mg/day and 120mg/day dosages had "significantly greater response and remission rates compared to patients taking a sugar pill," adding that Cymbalta significantly reduced overall pain 41% and 37%, respectively, compared to 16% for placebo. Additionally, Cymbalta patients reported greater improvement in quality of life.