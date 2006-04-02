Lilly's Cymbalta relieves core GAD symptoms

US drug major Eli Lilly says that its antidepressant Cymbalta (duloxetine) showed good safety and efficacy in tackling the core anxiety symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder, according to a new study in 500 patients, data from which were presented at the Anxiety Disorders Association of America annual conference, held in Miami, Florida.
Lilly says that, in the nine-week evaluation, Cymbalta significantly improved symptoms such as anxious mood, fears and tension 51% for those on 60mg/day and 50% in patients taking 120mg/day versus an improvement of 32% for those on placebo.
The pharmaceutical major noted that patients taking both 60mg/day and 120mg/day dosages had "significantly greater response and remission rates compared to patients taking a sugar pill," adding that Cymbalta significantly reduced overall pain 41% and 37%, respectively, compared to 16% for placebo. Additionally, Cymbalta patients reported greater improvement in quality of life.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze