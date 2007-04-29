Lilly's Strattera added to Australian PBS

What is viewed by some as a controversial treatment for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder has been added to Australia's Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, despite alleged potential to cause suicidal thoughts and stunt growth. The drug, US pharmaceutical major Eli Lilly's Strattera (atomoxetine), would be added to the scheme from July 1 for the treatment of ADHD in children aged six to 18 who could not take stimulant treatments such as Ritalin (methylphenidate) or dexamphetamine

Under the PBS, the drug's price will drop from A$100 ($83.33) for a month's supply to A$30.70, or A$ 4.90 for concession-card holders. It is expected that about 18,000 people will take Strattera during its first full financial year of listing, adding about A$101.0 million to PBS expenditure between 2007-08 and 2010-11, according to a statement from Tony Abbott, Australia's Minister for Health and Aging.

The move comes after a Therapeutic Goods Administration assessment of Strattera last year, which identified suicidal thoughts, agitation, weight loss, chest pain and swollen testicles as potential side effects of the drug. A spokesman for Lilly said that drug regulation agencies in the USA, Europe, UK and Australia had all recently reviewed the safety of Strattera had reaffirmed the drug's benefits justified the risks.