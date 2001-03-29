Lilly's Zovant fast-tracked in USA

Eli Lilly has been granted fast-track review status in the USA forZovant (drotrecogin alfa), its candidate drug for sepsis, which has been shown to reduce the relative risk of death in patients with severe sepsis and acute organ dysfunction by around 20% compared to placebo (Marketletter February 19).
The priority review, which was widely expected given the lack of effective drugs for sepsis, keeps Zovant on track for approval and launch early in the third quarter of this year. Robert Hazlett, an analyst at Robertson Stephens, said he believes that the drug has multi-billion-dollar potential and will rapidy become the standard of care in this setting. He added that Lilly looks set to have an exciting year in terms of new products, with approvals for Forteo (teriparatide) for osteoporosis, Cialis (IC351) for erectile dysfunction, atomoxetine for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, duloxetine for depression and incontinence and possibly even Alimta (LY231514) for mesothelioma on the cards.
