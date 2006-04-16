Lilly study examines economic burden of ACS

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS), one of the most common illnesses in the USA, is a major contributor to the overall economic burden of cardiovascular disease, estimated at $403.1 billion in 2006. Despite major advances in the treatment of ACS, a new study released by US drug major Eli Lilly of 15,508 patients demonstrates that new and recurrent cases remain significant drivers of hospital, medical and pharmacy costs.

Total costs for newly-diagnosed patients with ACS were $14,274, while those for patients with recurrent disease were $12,899, according to the study presented at the 18th annual meeting of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy in Seattle, USA.

"This study illustrates that ACS continues to impose a significant financial burden on the health care system, even after an acute event occurs," said one of the study investigators, Patrick McCollam, a research scientist at Lilly, who added: "although patients' first cardiac events incurred the highest costs, recurrence of events contributed significantly to health care utilization."