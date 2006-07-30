Lilly swings to 2nd-qtr 2006 EPS of $0.76

US drug major Eli Lilly reported second-quarter 2006 earnings of $822.0 million, or $0.76 per share, versus a loss of $252.0 million, or $0.23 per share, in the like, year-ago period, when it suffered a $0.90 per share charge to settle law suits alleging a link between its top-selling antipsychotic, Zyprexa (olanzapine), and diabetes.

During the period, total sales increased 5% to $3.867 billion, driven largely by the company's newer products, particularly Cymbalta (duloxetine), a treatment for major depressive disorder and diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, which netted the US firm $310.4 million, a 92% revenue surge on second-quarter 2005 and a 33% jump on a sequential quarter basis.

Newer products driving growth