Saturday 23 November 2024

LILLY TO SELL NON-CORE BUSINESSES

26 June 1994

US-based Eli Lilly plans to divest its non-core business, and make an initial public offering later this year for a new medical devices company which has annual sales of some $800 million. Lilly previously declared its interest in hiving off its six medical devices operations, and will now group five of these into a new company to be called Guidant, but sell Ivax separately.

The restructuring is designed to restore profits hurt by a slowdown in the sales of several products, including the antidepressant Prozac (fluoxetine). A spokesman said that after a review, it was felt it would be better to sell Ivac apart from the other divisions being spun off, because it operates in different markets than the five which are in the cardiovascular sector.

Analysts feel that Guidant could be worth $1.5-$2 billion, based on the stock prices of comparable public companies. Based on the $800 million revenues in 1993 of the five Lilly units, the new company would have been among the 500 largest American industrial firms last year. They also noted that a number of medical device companies were selling at higher prices in relation to earnings than Lilly and other drug markers, but Steven Gerber of Oppenheimer said the initial price of Guidant might be discounted because institutional investors often unloaded shares of spinoffs that might not meet their requirements for dividends and earnings history.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze