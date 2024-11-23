Lilly Unveils New Glycopeptides

The recent upsurge in vancomycin-resistant enterococci has encouraged the search for new agents to treat these infections. Eli Lilly says it has developed a series of glycopeptide drugs from a parent compound (LY264826), which have the unusual property of being bactericidal against enterococci.

These derivatives are active against resistant enterococci strains, as well as a broad range of other Gram positive organisms including resistant strains of staphylococci and pneumococci. They were developed as part of an extensive screening program at Lilly.