LIPID-LOWERING OF BENEFIT IN CANCER?

US research has suggested that lowering cholesterol levels in the blood, either by decreasing cholesterol availablility or decreasing its intracellular synthesis, may inhibit tumor growth, act as an adjuvant to cancer chemotherapy and possibly even prevent carcinogenesis.
Writing in The Lancet (May 9), Henry Buchwald of the University of Minnesota, reviewed in vivo and cell culture experiments involving HMG CoA reductase inhibitors, such as Merck's Mevacor (lovastatin). Currently-prescribed doses of these drugs given orally or by a continuous implantable infusion pump could achieve tumor therapeutic tissue concentrations, suggests Prof Buchwald.
