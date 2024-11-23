Saturday 23 November 2024

Lipitor To Drive Outperformance At W-L?

14 March 1997

Even before its official launch, Warner-Lambert's lipid-lowering agentLipitor (atorvastatin) had captured 3.3% of all new prescriptions written for all five HMG CoA reductase inhibitors in the USA (ie Merck & Co's Zocor [simvastatin] and Mevacor [lovastatin], Bristol-Myers Squibb's Pravachol [pravastatin], Novartis' Lescol [fluvastatin] and Lipitor), according to Hemant Shah of HKS & Co.

He noted that the figure is even more stunning since neither W-L nor its co-marketing partner Pfizer had been detailing the drug. Neither has there been any direct-to-consumer advertising for Lipitor. Just after its official launch, its market share was 5.3% of new prescriptions in the sector.

If the current trend continues, shares in W-L and Pfizer are likely to sharply outperform the drug group, Mr Shah believes, while Merck & Co and B-MS' shares would dramatically underperform the group. At the time of writing, Merck had lost 2.2% of the market, B-MS had lost 1.2% and Novartis had maintained its share. Lescol should be able to retain its stake in the market because of its substantially discounted price relative to other drugs, he noted. Based on Pfizer's past performance in the cardiovascular market, and the substantially higher level of cholesterol-reducing efficacy of Lipitor, Mr Shah is now projecting that by the middle of next year Lipitor will capture 15%-20% of the US HMG CoA reductase inhibitor market and will be only slightly behind the market leader, Zocor.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze