Liposome Initiates ELL-12 Development

The Liposome Company's directors have approved the initiation of the development of the firm's ELL-12, a new cancer therapeutic that may have applications for the treatment of many different cancers including prostate cancer and non small-cell lung carcinoma.

In preclinical studies, the compound, a liposomal ether lipid, has been shown to be active in mouse-tumor models of melanoma, lung cancer and leukemia. Additionally, it has demonstrated activity in a model of human prostate cancer. ELL-12 is believed to employ a different mechanism of action than that of conventional anticancer agents.