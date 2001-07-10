Lithuania's Sanitas reports flat turnover

Lithuania's largest pharmaceuticals producer, Sanitas, has recordedsales of 12.2 million litas ($3.1 million) in the first half of 2001, around the same level as its turnover in the corresponding period last year, according to the LETA news agency. However, it was noted that the group's sales in June soared 28.3% year-on-year to 2.66 million litas.
In the first five months of this year, Sanitas recorded operating profits of 261,000 litas, after overcoming a first-quarter loss, while for 2001 as a whole, the company is forecasting net profits of 1.4 million litas on turnover worth 34.8 million litas. Both figures are substantially higher than those posted last year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze