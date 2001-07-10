Lithuania's Sanitas reports flat turnover

Lithuania's largest pharmaceuticals producer, Sanitas, has recordedsales of 12.2 million litas ($3.1 million) in the first half of 2001, around the same level as its turnover in the corresponding period last year, according to the LETA news agency. However, it was noted that the group's sales in June soared 28.3% year-on-year to 2.66 million litas.

In the first five months of this year, Sanitas recorded operating profits of 261,000 litas, after overcoming a first-quarter loss, while for 2001 as a whole, the company is forecasting net profits of 1.4 million litas on turnover worth 34.8 million litas. Both figures are substantially higher than those posted last year.