Lithuania's Sanitas To Package Zantac

Sanitas, Lithuania's largest drugs producer, has signed an agreementwith Glaxo Wellcome to package Zantac (ranitidine) tablets for the local market and later for other Baltic states, according to the Baltic News Service. Sanitas is expected to produce 10,000 packs of Zantac tablets this year.

GW May Add Other Products The company expects to package 500,000 units of the GW antiulcerant annually in future years. Reportedly, GW also intends to have Sanitas package a number of other products in its range, including the over-the-counter cough/cold remedies Sudafed and Actifed.

Sanitas already packages medicinal products for CTS of Israel, Bristol-Myers Squibb's UK subsidiary and Spanish firm ChemoIberica. The company sold medicines worth 32 million litas (around $8 million) in the first nine months of this year, an increase of 5% over the same period of 1996. Net profits for the period were reported at 6.1 million litas by the Baltic News Service.