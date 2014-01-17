Living the dream with diabetes

We like to see pharma companies practicing what they preach. One example above all others is the excellent all-diabetes professional cycling team from Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N). Proving that people with diabetes can lead full and active lives is what they do best – which also happens to be a great promotion for the company. The men’s cycling team, which kicks off its second season at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina on Monday, is at the forefront of Team Novo Nordisk, a global all-diabetes sports team of cyclists, triathletes and runners. The team aims to inspire, educate and empower people affected by diabetes by proving that there are no limits to what you can do.

Phil Southerland, co-founder and chief executive of Team Novo Nordisk, said: “We can’t wait to start what will hopefully be a busy and exciting season. In 2014 we aim to build on our early successes and are determined to show the world that when you have diabetes you can still achieve your goals and live the way you want.”

If you’re struggling to keep to your New Year’s fitness resolutions, than what better inspiration than from a team of dedicated cyclists living with a manageable disease, which puts the rest of us to shame.