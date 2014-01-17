Sunday 24 November 2024

Living the dream with diabetes

17 January 2014
team-novo-nordisk-big

We like to see pharma companies practicing what they preach. One example above all others is the excellent all-diabetes professional cycling team from Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N). Proving that people with diabetes can lead full and active lives is what they do best – which also happens to be a great promotion for the company. The men’s cycling team, which kicks off its second season at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina on Monday, is at the forefront of Team Novo Nordisk, a global all-diabetes sports team of cyclists, triathletes and runners. The team aims to inspire, educate and empower people affected by diabetes by proving that there are no limits to what you can do.

Phil Southerland, co-founder and chief executive of Team Novo Nordisk, said: “We can’t wait to start what will hopefully be a busy and exciting season. In 2014 we aim to build on our early successes and are determined to show the world that when you have diabetes you can still achieve your goals and live the way you want.”

If you’re struggling to keep to your New Year’s fitness resolutions, than what better inspiration than from a team of dedicated cyclists living with a manageable disease, which puts the rest of us to shame.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze