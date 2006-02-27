Friday 22 November 2024

Lombard granted Aorfix IDE by US FDA

27 February 2006

London, UK-based Lombard Medical Technologies has received an Investigational Device Exemption approval for the US clinical trial of its Aorfix endovascular stent graft, used in the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms.

The first part of the trial, which begins this quarter, will ultimately be conducted in up to 20 centers and will involve over 250 patients with AAAs and with neck angulations of 60 degrees or less. These will be compared with a control group of 110 patients unsuitable for endovascular graft therapy, who will receive conventional open surgery. The firm expects recruitement to take approximately 12-15 months and patients will be followed up for a year which includes CT imaging to check for graft integrity and endoleaks.

Lombard will receive revenues for the clinical trials in the USA and, once recruitment has been completed, the Food and Drug Administration will permit the use of Aorfix, pre-approval, in the indications covered by the IDE in those centers that participated in the study.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze