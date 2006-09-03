Lombard to retain rights to Aorfix stent

UK-based Lombard Medical Technologies has decided for the immediate future to continue with its own distribution of its Aorfix AAA stent graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in territories outside the USA.
Following discussions with US vascular device maker Boston Scientific it was decided that it was not in the interests of either party at this time for Boston to exercise its existing option to act as exclusive distributor of the company's abdominal and thoracic stent grafts outside the USA. This option is due to lapse tomorrow, August 30, 2006, Lombard noted.
