Long-Term Data With Roche's Xenical

Positive data from a two-year European study of Roche's Xenical(orlistat) were presented last week at the International Diabetes Federation meeting.
Nearly 700 patients weighing more than 99.5kg were randomized to receive Xenical 120mg tid or placebo, in conjunction with a reduced-calorie diet (600kcal/day deficit) for one year. In the second year of the study, patients were reassigned to either Xenical or placebo plus a weight- maintenance diet, in order to prevent weight gain.
After only four weeks, the "superior effects of Xenical became evident," according to Aila Rissanen, of the Central Hospital, Helsinki, who was presenting the data. She added that "Xenical patients lost weight steadily until around eight months of randomization."Weight loss then plateaued and was maintained for up to 12 months. In contrast, patients receiving placebo stopped losing weight at a much earlier point, and experienced some weight gain.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze