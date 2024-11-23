Long-Term Data With Roche's Xenical

Positive data from a two-year European study of Roche's Xenical(orlistat) were presented last week at the International Diabetes Federation meeting.

Nearly 700 patients weighing more than 99.5kg were randomized to receive Xenical 120mg tid or placebo, in conjunction with a reduced-calorie diet (600kcal/day deficit) for one year. In the second year of the study, patients were reassigned to either Xenical or placebo plus a weight- maintenance diet, in order to prevent weight gain.

After only four weeks, the "superior effects of Xenical became evident," according to Aila Rissanen, of the Central Hospital, Helsinki, who was presenting the data. She added that "Xenical patients lost weight steadily until around eight months of randomization."Weight loss then plateaued and was maintained for up to 12 months. In contrast, patients receiving placebo stopped losing weight at a much earlier point, and experienced some weight gain.