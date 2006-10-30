Lonza buys two Cambrex units for $460 million

Swiss biotechnology group Lonza has signed an agreement to purchase US drugmaker Cambrex' research bioproducts and microbial biopharmaceutical business for a cash consideration of $460.0 million. In 2005, the acquired Cambrex units generated pro forma sales of $137.0 million, Lonza noted.

According to the firm, in conjunction with the planned Initial Public Offering of Polynt SpA, these acquisitions will accelerate its strategic development and transform Lonza into a focused life sciences business with this area comprising close to 90% of its sales, while the research bioproducts acquisition delivers 17% of its earnings before interest and taxes margin.