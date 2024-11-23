Losec Tops Anti-Ulcerant Sales In UK

For three consecutive months, Astra's antiulcerant Losec (omeprazole) has been the leading antiulcerant in the UK, with sales of L15.9 million ($25.4 million) in June, L14.8 million in July and L16.4 million in August, a company spokesman told the Marketletter.
Meantime, according to Paul Krikler and Mark Tracey at Goldman Sachs, Losec is to be reviewed by a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee on December 2 to consider the possibility of its long-awaited maintenance indication for reflux disease. If successful, say the analysts, this would help the Losec market share rise from its current 18% in the USA to nearer its European average 30%-40% market share.
