Lovastatin In Phase II Study Versus Glioma

The US National Cancer Institute has started a Phase II study of high-dose intravenous lovastatin (Merck's Mevacor) as a treatment for recurrent malignant brain tumors such as glioma. The trial will be carried out at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Georgetown University.
The trial will involve 30-70 patients diagnosed with recurrent and/or progressive glioblastoma multiforme or anaplastic astrocytoma, who will receive 75mg/kg of lovastatin for seven days, every four weeks, until progression of the disease, reports the Pink Sheet.
The study has been initiated to test the hypothesis that lovastatin can affect signal transduction of oncogene proteins in neoplastic cells.
