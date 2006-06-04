Lux Biosciences raises $36 million

New Jersey, USA-based Lux Biosciences, a privately-held biotechnology company specialized in the field of ophthalmic diseases, has announced the closing of a $36.0 million series A financing.

The financing included equal participation of funds managed by HBM Partners AG, Novo A/S and SV Life Sciences. As part of the transaction, Axel Bolte, investment advisor at HBM Partners, Thomas Dyrberg, a partner at Novo, and Lutz Giebel, general partner at SV Life Sciences, will join the Lux Biosciences board.