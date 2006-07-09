Lybrel receives an FDA approvable letter

New Jersey, USA-based Wyeth says that the Food and Drug Administration has issued an approval letter in relation to its oral contraceptive Lybrel (90mcg levonorgestrel/20mcg ethinyl estradiol tablets). In response, the firm said that it will submit additional stability data regarding the drug's manufacture, as well as carrying out additional analysis of clinical data as requested by the agency.
The company also reported the FDA's intention to hold a public meeting of contraceptive experts to discuss bleeding patterns and discontinuation rates observed during studies of the drug, as well as the product's US Pearl Index (rate of pregnancy among trial subjects) score.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze