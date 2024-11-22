M&A IN JAPAN -- A PERSONAL PERSPECTIVE

by P Reed Maurer
Mergers and acquisitions in Japan is a wide subject that could be treated in a variety of ways. An investment banker might trace the number and type of acquisitions in Japan and wax eloquently on the need for consolidation in certain industries. A lawyer might review laws which govern shareholder rights. A tax accountant might discuss pooling of interests and good will. And a sociologist would write about corporate cultures.
My own perspective does not come from any of these specialized areas, nor does it encompass industries outside that of pharmaceuticals. It is a result of being inside the process, of having lived through the excitement and despair of doing it.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze