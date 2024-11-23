M&A Plans For China's Pharma Industry

China will form 10 major pharmaceutical enterprise groups through company mergers and acquisitions over the next five years, in an effort to strengthen the international competitiveness of its pharmaceutical products, according to the Beijing Review. Some of these groups have already been founded.

The 10 groups that will be, or have been, formed are: Dongbei Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, Harbin Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, Jilin Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, Shenyang Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, Beijing Wanda, Shandong Xinhua, Shandong Luhang, Guangdong Weida, Shanghai Pharmaceutical Manufacturer and Sichuan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer.

$12.01 Bill Output By 2000 It is anticipated that the output value of these 10 groups will total some 100 billion renminbi ($12.01 billion) by the year 2000, equivalent to half the output value of China's entire pharmaceutical industry.