Madaus Switches To Modern Production

The German manufacturer of drugs based on natural raw materials, Madaus AG, has switched production from its plant in Cologne to a site at Troisdorf where it has built a highly-modern plant on a site acquired from US firm Bristol-Myers Squibb in 1992.

In 1995, Madaus reported gross sales up 11% to 300 million Deutschemarks ($196.5 million) after completion in 1995 of several years of restructuring. Profits were not disclosed.

The main focus of Madaus' activity is self-medication, where the firm's range of products improved sales by 17%, and homeopathic drugs together with prescription-only urological drugs are also developed.