Major investment for Sanofi Pasteur

Sanofi Pasteur, a part of the French drug giant Sanofi-Aventis, expects to have completed investment of 200.0 million euros ($270.9 million) by 2009 in order to double vaccine production capacity at its Val-de-Reuil plant in the Eure department of France. The project includes several new vaccine formulation lines.
Val-de-Reuil is now the world's leading site for influenza vaccines output, with some 120 million doses produced in 2006. Last year, the unit also produced 1.4 million vaccines doses for the treatment of the H5N1 virus under a government contract.
Major center for pharma
