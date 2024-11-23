Malaysia Considers Retail Drug Price Plan

The Malaysian Consumer Affairs Ministry is considering moves to make local manufacturers attach recommended retail prices to the packaging of drugs and medicines.
Speaking at a meeting of the Malaysian medical Association in Kuala Lumpur, Deputy Minister Datuk Subramanian said that the move was intended to discourage unscrupulous retailers from getting too high a profit margin. Preliminary discussions are being held with the Health Ministry and the drug industry.
The minister said he endorsed the MMA's plan to itemize bills above a certain level (20 ringgit: $7.86) and to ensure that the medical fees schedule was displayed in clinics. However, he added, in response to an MMA request to allow the import of generic drug products, that "such imports would result in more competitive prices."
