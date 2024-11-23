Malaysia Denies High drug Price Claims

The Malaysian Ministry of Health has denied claims made in an international survey that pharmaceutical prices are higher in Malaysia than in some other countries, including Canada and Australia.
Health Minister Chua Jui Meng has said that many local generic equivalents are cheaper in malaysia than the branded products which are sold in developed countries, and he added that the report, published by the Consumers International Regional office for Asia, was "not true." The Ministry's pharmaceuticals division was said to have checked the report and found, according to the Minister, that "prices of most local generics were lower than branded drugs."
He conceded that the prices of some drugs were higher than in Canada, but claimed that this was because the Canadian authorities had fixed a price ceiling.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze