Marketing Approval For Photofrin In Japan

Quadra Logic has received marketing approval in Japan for Photofrin (porfimer sodium) for a variety of indications including early-stage lung cancer, superficial esophageal cancer, early-stage gastric cancer and early-stage cervical cancer.
In addition, Quadra has reported that it has reaquired US and Canadian marketing rights to the drug from American Cyanamid, which is being taken over by American Home Products. The drug is scheduled for review by a Food and Drug Administration committee this month.
