Markets watch out for avian flu indicator

With conflicting stories emerging from the Far East about the spread of avian flu H5N1, the world's financial markets are keeping an eye on the World Health Organization's pandemic alert level, to decide if and when to factor in the enormous projected costs of a pandemic.
The WHO's current phase of pandemic alert is at level 3 (out of 6), which is defined as "No or very limited human-to-human transmission." The next level up "evidence of increased human-to-human transmission" could rapidly move into a more serious level, which is why some economists fear panic selling if the WHO upgrades its alert to level 4. Speaking to the Daily Telegraph recently, Rob Carnell, an ING bank economist forecast: "equities are going to get a kicking if there is a pandemic. Economic activity will plunge because of the way people change their behaviour. It'll be driven by fear."
The WHO's up-to-date avian flu alert can be found at http://www.who.int/csr/disease/avian_influenza/phase/en/index.html.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze