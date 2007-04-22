Massachusetts insurance law watered down

The US state of Massachusetts, which passed a universal health insurance coverage law in 2006 (Marketletter April 24, 2006), has watered down one of the most radical provisions by the former Governor, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. Under a proposal supported unanimously by the Massachusetts Commonwealth Health Insurance Connector, which administers the scheme, almost one in five uninsured people in the state will not face the threat of fines or tax penalties for failing to obtain health insurance coverage. Instead, a ceiling of 9% would be placed on the maximum that residents on incomes below $40,000 per year would be expected to pay. The reform is expected to cost about $13.0 million and will be taken from the funds previously allocated to supporting charitable hospital care.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze