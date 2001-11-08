Maxim to initiate Ph II Ceplene trials

Maxim Pharmaceuticals plans to start a Phase II trial of Ceplene(histamine dihydrochloride), its candidate triple combination therapy for the treatment of patients infected with hepatitis C who have failed to respond to prior therapy. The randomized, controlled study, which is expected to enrol around 280 such hepatitis C patients, has been designed to compare treatment with Ceplene and Schering-Plough's PegIntron (peginterferon alfa-2b) and Rebetol (ribavirin), and will commence in Europe and Israel before year-end.