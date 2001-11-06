Maxygen and Aventis sign vaccine pact

Maxygen and Aventis Pasteur have signed a three-year agreement todevelop improved vaccines for a specific undisclosed target, using the former's MolecularBreeding technologies. Maxygen claims that the latter "are ideally suited to improve vaccine products in key ways," including improving immunogenicity, purity and manufacturability.

Under the terms of the agreement, Maxygen will receive undisclosed license fees, full R&D funding, minimum annual royalties and potential milestone and royalty payments on product sales, while Aventis Pasteur will receive exclusive worldwide rights to commercialize the vaccines developed in the collaboration.

Maxygen already has deals in place with a number of leading companies, including InterMune, Lundbeck, Pfizer and DSM. It currently has a pipeline of over 40 potential products, with 10 in development, and has a total of 19 strategic alliances.