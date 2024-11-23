McKesson Unit To Redesign GW's PAP

Glaxo Wellcome in the USA has selected Health Delivery Systems, a unit of McKesson Corp, to redesign, implement and administer the company's comprehensive patient assistance program (PAP) for GW's marketed pharmaceuticals.
A PAP aims to help uninsured and/or under-insured patients who cannot afford the cost of therapy, and who meet certain financial, insurance and medical criteria, to obtain the medication they need. The HDS-designed PAP will cover over 50 GW products for patients throughout the USA and its territories. Patients who qualify for this PAP will be able to get drugs from a network of over 54,000 commun-ity pharmacies in the USA.
