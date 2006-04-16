Medarex adds two MAbs to Biolex accord

North Carolina, USA-based Biolex Therapeutics has expanded its collaboration with Medarex, a fellow US antibody therapeutics company.

The accord, which was initially formed last year (Marketletter February 14, 2005) to create a commercial line for an undisclosed Medarex monoclonal antibody using Biolex' LEX System, has achieved its scientific goals with the first antibody and has been expanded to include line creation for two additional Medarex candidates.

Medarex noted that it may elect to engage Biolex to scale-up and manufacture these proteins following the commercial line creation phase.