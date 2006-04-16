Medarex adds two MAbs to Biolex accord

North Carolina, USA-based Biolex Therapeutics has expanded its collaboration with Medarex, a fellow US antibody therapeutics company.
The accord, which was initially formed last year (Marketletter February 14, 2005) to create a commercial line for an undisclosed Medarex monoclonal antibody using Biolex' LEX System, has achieved its scientific goals with the first antibody and has been expanded to include line creation for two additional Medarex candidates.
Medarex noted that it may elect to engage Biolex to scale-up and manufacture these proteins following the commercial line creation phase.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze