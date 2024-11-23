Medarex' Promising Cancer Products

Medarex is to commence Phase II clinical trials in Sweden with its bispecific agent MDX-210 in colon cancer patients. The company has also reported Phase II data with its leukemia drug.
MDX-210, which is being jointly developed with Ciba-Geigy, is also in Phase II trials in prostate cancer patients and has undergone Phase I/II testing in a range of tumors in the USA and Europe. The latest trial is designed to determine efficacy and to expand safety data.
Phase II Data With MDX-22 Meantime, MDX-22, Medarex' leukemia product, has continued to demonstrate long-term disease-free survival in patients with acute myeloid leukemia, according to Phase II results presented at the American Society of Hematology annual meeting in Florida, USA, recently.
