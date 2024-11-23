Saturday 23 November 2024

Medeva And Janssen In Vaccine Agreement

8 January 1996

UK drug company Medeva has signed a codevelopment and comarketing deal with Janssen Pharmaceutica, part of the Johnson & Johnson group, for Medeva's hepatitis B vaccine in the Asia Pacific Region, excluding Japan.

Under the terms of the agreement, Janssen will be responsible for undertaking clinical trials, making regulatory submissions and marketing in the region. Medeva will be responsible for manufacturing, at its Speke factory in the UK, and for supply. Prior to product launch, Medeva will receive staged payments from Janssen, linked mainly to regulatory submissions and approvals.

Janssen is the largest multinational pharmaceutical company in Korea and China, according to Medeva. These two countries are the two most significant markets in the region regarding hepatitis B. It is estimated that there are around 200 million carriers of the virus in China and Korea.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze