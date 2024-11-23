Medeva Exits Cancer Market
Medeva of the UK has divested its May 1993 acquisition Ribose-pharm to Klinge Pharma for 121.6 million Deutschemarks ($82.7 million). It had paid 125.5 million marks for the firm. The move takes Medeva out of the oncology field, which it was hoped would be developed into a core therapeutic area as a result of the German acquisition.
Bill Bogie, chief executive at Medeva, said: "we have decided that oncology will not become a core business for Medeva. It makes sense now to redirect the proceeds from this disposal into some other attractive opportunities we are currently seeing."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze