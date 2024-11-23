Medeva Makes Swiss GI Acquisition For L10 Million

Medeva of the UK has agreed to acquire the Swiss-based developer and manufacturer of products for the treatment of lower gastrointestinal diseases, Tillotts Pharma AG.
The acquisition is further implementation of Medeva's three-pronged strategy of expanding internationally, expanding its product portfolio, and acquiring late-stage development products.
Tillotts has several late-stage development projects focusing on a specialized coating technology that the firm is developing for delayed release capsules, which overcome the difficulty of ensuring that locally-acting drugs are delivered directly to the lower gastrointestinal tract, says Medeva.
