Medeva Makes Swiss GI Acquisition For L10 Million

Medeva of the UK has agreed to acquire the Swiss-based developer and manufacturer of products for the treatment of lower gastrointestinal diseases, Tillotts Pharma AG.

The acquisition is further implementation of Medeva's three-pronged strategy of expanding internationally, expanding its product portfolio, and acquiring late-stage development products.

Tillotts has several late-stage development projects focusing on a specialized coating technology that the firm is developing for delayed release capsules, which overcome the difficulty of ensuring that locally-acting drugs are delivered directly to the lower gastrointestinal tract, says Medeva.